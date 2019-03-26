<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The United Nations has disclosed that there is a decline in maternal deaths in Africa and The Gambia, lauding the efforts of governments of the continent in achieving this feat.

The Gambia Resident Coordinator of the United Nations System, Ms. Seraphine Wekana, made this disclosure during the Pan-African Youth Conference holding in Banjul, The Gambia.

According to her, the decline have been reduced due to improved health services and increase in the are of childbearing.

“Africa has recorded a significant decline in maternal death which can be contributed to improved health services in terms of access and quality. The age of childbearing have also increased significantly. ”

Seraphine, however, said that Africa still experiences the highest number of child mortality deaths urging governments at all level to work towards reducing these indices.

She lamented the high level of gender inequality in the continent saying women and girls continue to be disadvantaged in harnessing their potentials.

Seraphine charged the youths to work at promoting gender equality and hold the leaders accountable for ending inequality.

“We need to accelerate our efforts to work at safeguarding the future of women and girls by enabling them to fully harness their potentials.

“It is the responsibility of youths to promote gender equality and hold leaders accountable for ending inequality, it is the youths that have the voice to end the inequality in the continent, it is your call and you can end this.”

The Resident Coordinator reiterated the commitment of the United Nations towards ensuring that Africa achieves the SDG and contribute to the initiative in the position of education, health, skill empowerment, and youth employment by devising programme in agriculture, food security, entrepreneurship, migration, health as well as water and sanitation among others.”

She declared that the United Nations System will work together with the youth to be able to change the indices if inequality in the continent.

She then called on the youths to come up with recommendations during the conference that will move and develop the African continent.