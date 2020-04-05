National Public Health Reference Laboratory in Gaduwa, Abuja - NCDC - Coronavirus - Covid-19 -- 1

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that there are now 8,018 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 50 countries across Africa.

The health agency stated this in a tweet on its official Twitter account on Saturday evening.


According to the tweet, COVID-19 had killed 339 people in Africa, while a total of 652 patients have recovered from the deadly disease across the continent.

“#COVID19 – SURVEILLANCE UPDATE

[email protected]_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 8,018 COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths, and 652 recoveries by region,” it said.

Recall that Africa CDC had also provided an update on Coronavirus on Saturday morning.

