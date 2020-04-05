The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that there are now 8,018 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 50 countries across Africa.
The health agency stated this in a tweet on its official Twitter account on Saturday evening.
According to the tweet, COVID-19 had killed 339 people in Africa, while a total of 652 patients have recovered from the deadly disease across the continent.
“#COVID19 – SURVEILLANCE UPDATE
“[email protected]_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 8,018 COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths, and 652 recoveries by region,” it said.
Recall that Africa CDC had also provided an update on Coronavirus on Saturday morning.
Get more stories like this on Twitter
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]