<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has said that there are now 8,018 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 50 countries across Africa.

The health agency stated this in a tweet on its official Twitter account on Saturday evening.





According to the tweet, COVID-19 had killed 339 people in Africa, while a total of 652 patients have recovered from the deadly disease across the continent.

“#COVID19 – SURVEILLANCE UPDATE

“[email protected]_AfricanUnion Member States reporting 8,018 COVID-19 cases, 339 deaths, and 652 recoveries by region,” it said.

Recall that Africa CDC had also provided an update on Coronavirus on Saturday morning.