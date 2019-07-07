<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Uganda have confirmed the exit of coach Sebastien Desabre on mutual consent after the team returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

The East African side put up a brave fight to fall by a solitary goal to Senegal and exit the competition at the Round of 16.

However, in a statement from Federation of Uganda Football Association (Fufa), the French coach has terminated his contract with the side.

The statement obtained by Goal reads, “On the 6th of July 2019, both Fufa and National Team Head coach of the Uganda Cranes Desabre Sebastien Serge Louis mutually agreed to terminate the contract between the two parties.

“The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties.

“Fufa recognises the contribution by Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the Afcon 2019 Finals and also to the Round of 16.”