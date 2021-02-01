



The African Centre for Justice and Human Right, ACJHR, has expressed deep concern over continued detention of Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, by the administration of President Yoweri Museveni.

The human rights group, in a statement, Sunday, in Abuja, by its Executive Director, Chinwendu Nduka Edede, said it was “alarmed by the report of the continued detention of Ugandan opposition leader, Bobi Wine, by the nation’s military and police despite a High Court order declaring his house arrest as illegal.”

“We condemn this brazen assault on the nation’s constitution and the rule of law under supposed democracy.

“The ACJHR describes the continued siege on Wine’s house as barbaric, evil and shameful.

“We make bold to say that holding him and his household incommunicado for this long is primitive and uncalled for.





“We also call on international organisations and countries committed to democracy and rule of law to sanction President Yoweri Museveni for this crude and cruel display of power,”the statement said.

The rights group added:”The ACJHR also seeks the supports of the United Nations and the African Union in putting pressure on President Museveni to allow common sense to prevail and release Wine from illegal detention.

“Until this is done, we urge all countries and these international organisations and others to severe ties with Uganda and President Museveni.

“They should also consider placing travel bans on Museveni and other members of his cabinet until when the President is ready to heed the calls of peace-loving individuals and groups to release the opposition leader.”