Simon Maina/AFP/Getty Images

Kenya’s opposition leader Raila Odinga on Friday hailed as historic a court decision nullifying an election won by President Uhuru Kenyatta and calling for a re-run.

“This is a historic day for the people of Kenya and by extension for the people of the continent of Africa,” said Odinga, adding it was the first time a presidential result had been overturned in Africa.

- Advertisement -

“We are ready for elections but we don’t have confidence” in the electoral commission (IEBC), he added.

“Those commissioners must go,” said Odinga. “Most of them belong in jail.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR