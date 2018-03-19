An armed group in southwestern Cameroon has kidnapped two Tunisians working on a road construction project for a Tunisian company, the Tunisian government said on Monday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.

The foreign ministry said it was in contact with the Cameroonian authorities over their release, giving no further details.

In another development, officials of the Tunisian Ministry of Interior said a militant blew himself up as Tunisian security forces surrounded him and another fighter in a house near the Libyan border on Monday.

The officials said forces then shot the second man dead in the coastal town of Ben Guerdan.

A security source said the men were likely to be “two dangerous terrorist elements” that authorities had been searching for.

The ministry on Friday released photos of two men it said could be planning attacks.

Tunisia has been on high alert since 2015, when Islamic State gunmen killed dozens of tourists in a museum in the capital and on a beach in the resort city of Sousse.

Authorities say more than 3,000 Tunisians have left to fight for jihadist groups in Syria, Iraq and Libya – and could pose a risk if they return.