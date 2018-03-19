Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe has reportedly been urged to approach the courts of law “if he believes President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration” is not legitimate.

This came after Mugabe told journalists in Harare last week that the Mnangagwa led government lacked constitutional legitimacy.

Mugabe described his departure from office in November as a “coup d’etat”.

“I say it was a coup d’etat – some people have refused to call it a coup d’etat,” said Mugabe referring to the brief takeover by the army which led to Mnangagwa assuming power after his resignation.

“(…) We must undo this disgrace we have imposed on ourselves,” he said.

The nonagenarian also said that a meeting between him and his successor would restore constitutional order.

Mugabe was forced to quit when the military stepped in and Zanu-PF lawmakers launched impeachment proceedings against their once beloved leader.

But, according to the state-owned Sunday Mail newspaper, presidential spokesperson George Charamba trashed Mugabe’s claims, saying that it was absurd for the nonagenarian “to place himself above the entire State and polity, and arrogate power to bestow legitimacy”.

“…I can’t see how an order which is allegedly unconstitutional gets cleansed by a meeting of two individuals over a cup of coffee.

“That is to assume that the two, in the sum, constitute the State and the two define constitutionalism.

“Is this not really an issue that he (Mugabe) should take to the courts for them to determine?,” Charamba was quoted as saying.

Mnangagwa on Friday maintained that Zimbabwe “has moved on”, adding in a short statement that Mugabe “is entitled to express himself freely, as is the case for any private citizen”.

“Our focus at this time shall remain on preparing for free, fair and credible elections in 2018,” said Mnangagwa.