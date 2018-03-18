Tropical Cyclone Eliakim has battered Madagascar with strong winds and torrential rain.

The storm made landfall on the peninsula of Masoala in northeastern Madagascar and tracked southwards along the coast.

Strong winds battered the island and torrential rain fell on already-saturated land, triggering landslides and flooding.

The cyclone comes less than two weeks after Dumazile grazed the east coast of the island nation.

Both storms hit Toamasina, Madagascar’s second largest city. Images on social media showed widespread flooding with roads and homes inundated.

According to local media, at least one person has been killed by Eliakim and many more have been injured.

The storm is now weakening as it moves southeast, away from Madagascar.