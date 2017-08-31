The son of South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma has denied involvement in alleged corruption despite his links with controversial businessmen.

Duduzane Zuma told the BBC there was “nothing untoward” about his business partnership with the Gupta family.

Leaked emails about links between President Zuma’s family and the Guptas have resulted in an investigation into possible political influence.

President Zuma and the Gupta family have repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

In an interview with BBC, Duduzane Zuma said his ties with the wealthy Gupta family were down to nothing more than him being “a likeable guy”.

- Advertisement -

“I don’t think they wanted anything from me,” he said, adding: “They liked me. As I liked them.”

Duduzane Zuma, who is one of the South African president’s 21 children, insisted that he was “not corrupt”.

“I’ve not involved myself in any corrupt practice, in any corrupt business,” he said.

Members of the Gupta family are accused of using their connections with the president to try to influence political decisions.

They say the email leaks were “politically inspired”.