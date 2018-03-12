U. S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Monday said that steps were under way to allow Chad, to be removed from a U.S. travel ban list.

Tillerson was speaking in the capital N’Djamena, said a report on Chad’s progress toward strengthening controls on passports and improving information sharing was being prepared in Washington.

Chad is an important U.S. ally in the fight against Islamist groups in West Africa and the report will be reviewed by President Donald Trump next month.

Tillerson said he was concerned about the presence of Islamic State-allied militants in West Africa.