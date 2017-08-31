Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has criticised the 2011 decision made by African countries that voted in favour of a resolution by western countries to invade Libya resulting in the killing of Libyan long time leader Muammar Gaddafi, reports say.

According to Zimbabwe’s state-owned Herald newspaper, the nonagenarian described the decision to support Nato’s “no fly zone” as “shameful and disgraceful”.

Mugabe said this while speaking during the official opening of the 67th World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Committee for Africa summit in Victoria Falls early this week.

“The weakest of our world system is that when innocent countries are attacked, we fold our hands. I’m saying this off the cut because it worries me. Where are we going? Where is the world going,” Mugabe was quoted as saying.

The no fly zone decision had earlier failed to garner enough support after China and Russia who were part of the five countries with veto powers at the UNSC opposed the Nato backed resolution. ‘He was a friend to his people’

During the second round of the vote, three African countries seating at the UNSC voted in favour of the Nato’s backed “no fly zone” vote.

South Africa, Nigeria and Gabon were among the non-permanent members who voted in support of the resolution, the report said.

Mugabe said: “Then it came to us poor Africans. The Poor Africans, sometimes not thinking well about the consequences of those attacks. So, what did we have? Quite disgraceful and Shameful thing.”

According to New Zimbabwe, President Mugabe applauded Gaddafi, saying: “Yes he may have been a dictator but he was a friend of his people, a lover of his people, one who desired that his people should develop and not live under poverty…”

Mugabe said that Gaddafi wanted to “democratise the African Union to be better politically and economically united”.