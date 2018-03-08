The Election Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) Mission to Sierra Leone, has advised the National Electoral Commission (NEC) to stick to election guidelines in the collation of votes.

Head of the mission and former President of Nigeria, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, gave the advice in an interview with newsmen while monitoring the voting process on Wednesday in Freetown.

Jonathan said it was important for NEC to ensure that the collation of the results followed due process and laid down rules and regulations.

He said recording peaceful voting was just one aspect of election, the process of collating the result was also critical.

“If you look at the problem that we have in Kenya, it is not the voting per say, it was the transmission of results that people challenged in the court and the election was nullified in Supreme Court.’’

He said once the guidelines were followed, the process and the results would be accepted by all.

Jonathan also called on the contestants of the general elections and their supporters to respect the results, when announced.

He expressed satisfaction with the turnout of voters and advised them to accept the results when declared.

“We plead that if there is no major incident, at the end of the day people should be able to accept the result of the elections.

“Where you feel aggrieved in one way or the other, people should follow the elections guidelines.’’

Commending the voting process, Jonathan said he monitored it, interacted with other observer missions, both foreign and local, adding that “the information so far is identical.’’

“People are impressed with the turnout and the commitment of the ordinary people to vote.

“Some of the voters came out as early as 12 midnight to vote, queue, wait patiently for the poll to start in the morning by 7 a.m.’’

Jonathan said though there were about 15 to 30 minutes delay in some polling units, most polling stations commenced early.

“I have also monitored elections in other countries and I am beginning to see that the standard is high here (in Sierra Leone) and we have to commend the people of Sierra Leone.’’