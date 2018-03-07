A massive turnout of voters was witnessed at many polling units in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown, today as voting began in the country’s Presidential, Parliamentary, Mayoral, and councillorship elections.

There were long queues of voters at various polling units visited as early as 5.a.m local time. Voting began by 7 a.m local time.

Some of the voters who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said they left their houses early to enable them vote as early as possible.

Sierra Leone National Electoral Commission (NEC) officers and election materials also arrived early at various polling units visited at the City centre.

At Cathedral Central District voting station, the NEC officials were ready with elections materials at 5 am.

At Open Field Grass Field Polling Station,with code number 16071 with seven polling units, First Baptist Mission Primary School, Accessories Read, East Region, the NEC officials were set by 6.30a.m.

The NEC Poll Manager at Open Field Grass, Mr Abdul Tholley, who spoke with NAN said there was no problem regarding the election materials.

Also at Annie Wash Primary School, East region, the voters were already waiting as early as 5 .30 a.m local time.

Police officers manned strategic road junctions to enforce the restriction order on vehicles.

There was also presence of Police officers at all the polling units visited.

Voting is expected to commence by 7 am closed by 5 pm.

The country has an estimated seven million population and 3.17 million registered voters, who will cast their ballots in 11,122 polling stations nationwide.

Sierra Leone elections are being contested by 16 presidential candidates, including two women, and more than 700 contenders for the 144-seat unicameral parliament.

One hundred and thirty-two of the lawmakers will be elected directly, complemented by 12 slots for Paramount Chief Members of Parliament.