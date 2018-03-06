Zimbabwe and Malawi on Tuesday banned South African meat products following the outbreak of the listeria disease that has since been linked to meat products from a South African company.

Malawi Competition and Fair Trading Commission stated this in a statement in Lilongwe.

The statement further adds that the CFTC will inspect all business places to ensure that the banned meat products have totally been removed from the shelves of all shops.

Since the government of South Africa linked the outbreak to one of its own meat production companies and instituted a recall of all the meat products involved, many southern Africa countries have banned meat import from South Africa.

The countries are Namibia, Botswana, Zambia, Mozambique and Malawi.

Also, Zimbabwe had joined other countries in banning imports of processed meat products from South Africa after a deadly listeria outbreak, Zimbabwe’s ministry of health said in a statement on Tuesday.

South Africa on Monday said cold meat products were to blame for delays in tracing the cause of the world’s worst listeria outbreak, which has killed 180 people in the past year.