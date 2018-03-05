Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for the arrest of former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, adding he must be denied bail because he’s a flight risk.

Malema says Zuma junior has been implicated in the state capture and he must be brought to book.

Addressing EFF supporters at the party’s election registration campaign in Johannesburg on Sunday afternoon, Malema says he [Duduzane Zuma] has been stealing the country’s resources with impunity.

Malema says it’s because of the EFF that people are being arrested for state capture.

“Zuma’s son, born in Mozambique, is running away from South Africa authorities. There is nothing xenophobic about that. He was born in Mozambique, he has been in Zimbabwe and Swaziland and has now applied for citizenship in Dubai.”

Malema says the party has also played a role in the formation of the state capture commission inquiry.

“There’s a commission of inquiry, led by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, because of the EFF.”