Only $250 million has been returned to Zimbabwe under an amnesty granted to those who siphoned money out of the country illegally for years, President Emmerson Mnangagwa says.

The money returned is thought to be a fraction of the total figure of $1.3 billion the authorities say was taken out during the rule of longtime leader Robert Mugabe, who was persuaded to step down last November.

Offenders were given three months from December 1 to return money with no questions asked. So far 105 have complied with the amnesty. But that’s only a fraction of the 1 166 cases the authorities know about, Mnangagwa said in a statement.

Those who haven’t returned the cash have now been given an extra two weeks.

“The Reserve Bank has requested for additional time to validate and finalise the Amnesty process before Government proceeds to name and shame those who did not take heed of the Amnesty and proceed to take legal action against such cases,” he added.

He said the names of those who didn’t comply with the extended amnesty would be published on March 19.