Egyptian authorities have detained a staunchly pro-government talk show host over allegations he insulted police and disseminated false news on his state television program.

In a statement carried on state news agency MENA late Saturday, Cairo prosecutors ordered Khairi Ramadan detained for 24 hours pending an investigation by national security officers into claims a segment was damaging to police.

Local media reports that Ramadan broadcast comments from the wife of a police officer who complained his salary was so low that she had to work as a housekeeper to help pay their children’s school tuition fees.

Egyptian authorities have intensified their crackdown on local and foreign media ahead of an election this month, which President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is set to win after all competitors except a little-known supporter were eliminated.