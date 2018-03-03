The United Nations said Friday that attacks last December that killed 15 Tanzanian peacekeepers in the Democratic Republic of Congo had highlighted “gaps” in the training of its troops.

Citing the conclusions of an investigation, the world body said in a statement that “all available evidence” points to the Alliance of Democratic Forces, a rebel group, as the culprits.

“The team found a number of gaps in the training and posture of Monusco and its Force Intervention Brigade,” the United Nations added in the statement.