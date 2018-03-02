President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly said that he will soon release a “long” list of “patriotic Zimbabweans” who complied with his directive to return funds that were siphoned out of the country by individuals and corporations during ex-president Robert Mugabe’s reign.

According to New Zimbabwe .com, Mnangagwa said that he was going to meet with the reserve bank governor John Mangudya to assess how much had been brought back.

He said that he would then compile the list and release the names to the public.

Mnangagwa in November announced a 90 day amnesty for the return of looted funds

The president said at the time that those who returned their illegally earned cash were going to be pardoned unconditionally.

The amnesty period ran from December 01 to March 01.