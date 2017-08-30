Ugandan Ethics Minister, Simon Lokodo, said on Tuesday that the nation will invest roughly 500 million dollars yearly to eradicate pornography which he described as “one of the deadliest moral diseases in the country”.

According to him, a committee to carry out the task in the country has started work.

Ugandan government blamed sexually explicit materials for everything, from drug abuse to homosexuality.

Lokodo, a former Catholic priest, blamed porn for “escalating cases of drug abuse among youths, incest, teenage pregnancy and abortion, homosexuality and lesbianism and defilement.”

“The nine-member investigate team will be outfitted with “top-end gadgets” to monitor or intercept the downloading, watching, sharing or transmission of pornographic material.

“In addition, inspectors will be assigned to conduct on-the-spot checks for pornographic material.

“The team will also be supported by 30 to 40 technical and administrative staff and anyone caught distributing or using pornographic material would be handed over to the police,’’ the minister said.