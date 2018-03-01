The Nelson Mandela Foundation has asked the courts to ban “gratuitous displays” of the apartheid-era South African flag.

The foundation argues public displays of the flag amounts to “hate speech, unfair discrimination and harassment”.

The flag, it added, was a celebration of the crime against humanity committed by the white minority regime against millions of South Africans.

But some have reacted angrily, saying it would limit freedom of expression.

The foundation, which was set up to continue the legacy of Mr Mandela following his tenure as South Africa’s first black president, filed the application with the Equality Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

In a statement released the next day, it revealed it had been prompted to act after the flag was on show during the “Black Monday” protests against white farm murders last October.

During debates following the march, the foundation said, it became clear “some South Africans do not fully appreciate that apartheid was a crime against humanity… and that gratuitous displays of apartheid symbols, such as the old flag, are a celebration of that crime and a humiliation of its victims”.