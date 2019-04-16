<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ninety-two prisoners have escaped from a prison in Gambella regional state in Western Ethiopia, state media, Ethiopia News Agency reported on Tuesday.

John Umod, Chief Police Inspector of Gambella City Prison, said the prison break occurred on Monday when guards were trying to stop a fight among inmates.

“A manhunt for the 92 escapees and an investigation are underway,’’ Umod said.

He noted that the prison was housing 316 inmates before the prison break.

In September 2016, a “failed prison break’’ near Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, left at least 23 inmates dead.