Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has reportedly briefed his Democratic Republic of Congo counterpart Joseph Kabila on the transition that led to the end of former president Robert Mugabe’s rule last year.

Mnangagwa came into power in November following a military intervention that forced Mugabe to step down.

According to the state-owned Herald newspaper, Mnangagwa held a closed-door meeting in Kinshasa with Kabila.

He told journalists soon after the meeting that: “I feel home away from home. President Kabila is a brother to me, I am his elder brother, he is younger, but of course he is my elder colleague.

“He has been president for some time, but we are actually family and I am very happy to be here in the DRC and I was briefing my brother about this transition that has taken place in Zimbabwe and committing the new administration to consolidate our already excellent relationship.”

Mnangagwa’s visit to the DRC formed part of several visits that the Zimbabwean leader has undertaken across the southern African region since coming to power.

He has visited a few other countries that include Angola, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia and Zambia.