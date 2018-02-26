South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who took office 11 days ago, was due to reshuffle his government Monday, according to an official statement, as he draws a line under his graft-tainted predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Ramaphosa was scheduled to announce his new ministers at 9:30pm (1930 GMT) in an televised address from the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the seat of the presidency.

The line-up will be closely watched as an indication of whether Ramaphosa has wrestled full control of the ruling ANC party from Zuma, some of whose allies have been accused of involvement in state corruption.

The presidency said Ramaphosa would read out a statement, but not take questions from the media.

South Africa grappled with weak growth, ballooning national debt, depressed investor confidence and record unemployment during Zuma’s nine-year tenure.