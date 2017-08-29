Fire has gutted the headquarters of a Sierra Leone opposition party, the Alliance Democratic Party (ADP).

Mohamed Kamaraimba Mansaray, outspoken leader of the party, told a Reuters reporter in the that the fire was caused by a petrol bomb.

He said the bomb was thrown into their offices in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Police have yet to comment on the attack.

The ADP leader was only released from detention for gun related crimes on 7 June 2017 after he secured bail from a Magistrate Court.

The three charges he faces are unlawful possession of stun gun, unlawful possession of a small arm without authority and is carrying an offensive weapon. He denies all the three charges.

Mansaray broke away from the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) and founded the ADP in 2015. Sierra Leone’s main opposition party is the Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP).