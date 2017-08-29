Residents in Rwanda’s capital say seven people have been killed by crocodiles on the banks of Nyabarongo River this month.

Donata Mukanyana, a mother of six children, said her husband was taken last week by a crocodile while trying to draw water from Nyabarongo River in Kigali’s Nyarugenge district.

Amid a prolonged dry spell, residents from Nyarugenge and Kamonyi districts are increasingly depending on Nyabarongo waters for domestic use.

Marie Rose Mureshyankwano, governor of Rwanda’s Southern Province, confirmed the deaths and said the government is working to extend clean water supply in the affected areas.

Authorities have asked people to stop fetching water from the Nyabarongo River and on Auguat 24 the security forces killed one of the man-eating crocodiles.