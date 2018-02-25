The UN said it welcomed the recent decision of Ethiopia’s Prime Minister, Hailemariam Desalegn, to resign, amidst steps toward governance reforms and increased political participation in the country.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the decision would “allow further political reforms to take place in the country aimed at widening democratic space’’.

Mr. Guterres in a statement by his spokesman, Stephane Dujarric, said he welcomed “the government’s intention to follow through with governance reforms’’.

He asserted that the Government of Ethiopia expressed its intention to continue implementing governance reforms and increasing participation in the political process.

“The United Nations welcomes the steps so far undertaken in that direction, including the release of detainees,” Mr. Guterres said.

He added that the UN considered Ethiopia “a valued partner in peace and security, development, humanitarian and human rights issues in the Horn of Africa and the African continent’’.

According to him, the UN will continue to support the Government of Ethiopia and its people in implementing reforms to enhance governance, stability and development.

The UN chief said “the United Nations also takes note of the recent declaration of a state of emergency.

“It stresses the importance of avoiding actions that would infringe on the human rights and fundamental freedoms of citizens, the peace, security and stability of the country.

“The United Nations also stresses the need to avoid actions that would impact on the delivery of humanitarian assistance.’’