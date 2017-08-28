The U.S. National Hurricane Centre (NHC) has warned that an area of low pressure, located just offshore of the coast of western Africa has a 30 per cent change of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 48 hours.

The NHC warned that the system, which is producing a large area of showers and thunderstorms has become better organised and a tropical depression could form in a few days over the eastern Atlantic.

On Aug. 2, the NHC reported that showers and thunderstorms near the coast of west Africa were associated with a tropical wave.

Environmental conditions were forecast to be conducive for some development over the next several days as the system moves to the west or west-northwest at 10 to 15 mph over the tropical Atlantic Ocean.

Tropical formation chances were placed at 10 per cent over the next 48 hours and 30 per cent over the next five days.