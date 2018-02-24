Reports from Ethiopia indicate that leading opposition chiefs, Merera Gudina and Bekele Gerba are among a group detained by federal security forces in the country’s west.

The recently released duo who are leaders of the main opposition Oromo Federalists Congress (OFC) were held near the town of Nekemt, OFC’s youth league secretary, Addisu Bulala told the Addis Standard portal.

“After addressing our supporters in other small cities on our way to Nekemt, when we reached Gute, few kilometers outside of Nekemt, we were stopped by federal security forces.

“We have been held for the last four hours and no one is explaining to us what would happen next,” he said in a phone interview.

He further disclosed that the detained party includes other recently released prisonsers like Gurmesa Ayano, the youth league chair and Dejene Taffa, deputy secretary general who were released along with Bekele Gerba on February 13, 2018.