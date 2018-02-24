The Somalia-based extremist group al-Shabaab is claiming responsibility for the twin blasts in Mogadishu that have killed at least 18 people and injured 20 others.

Al-Shabaab made the claim late on Friday via its Andalus radio arm.

The explosions shattered months of relative calm in Somalia’s capital, which is often a target of al-Shabaab.

Police say one blast occurred near Somalia’s intelligence headquarters. The second occurred near the headquarters of parliament.