A double suicide car bomb blast followed by gunfire has been heard in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, according to police.

A loud explosion reportedly took place on Friday, followed by a second blast and sustained gunfire which broke out near the president’s residence.

At least 18 people have been killed, the Aamin Ambulance service said.

It is not immediately clear who was behind the attack.

“We understand it is a suicide car bomb near the presidential palace area,” Major Mohamed Ahmed, a police officer, told Reuters news agency.

“Then another blast followed, with gunfire. It is too early to know details and target.”

The suspected attacks come a day after the Somali government had issued a “terror warning” in Mogadishu.