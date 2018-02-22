Human Rights Watch on Thursday urged Sudan to release all detained political activists many of whom are being denied access to lawyers and held in unknown locations.

Sudan received commendation after the government released more than 80 people who were arrested for protesting a hike in bread prices, but the rights watchdog said many others remain behind bars.

“The world should know that, despite Sudan’s release of some protesters as the cameras rolled, dozens of activists remain hidden behind bars in limbo without access to their families, lawyers, or due process.

“Sudan’s tactic of silencing dissent through mass arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and other rights violations needs to stop,” Jehanne Henry, the group’s senior Africa researcher said.

The group said that government’s efforts to shut down demonstrations also violate freedom of assembly.

Protests are banned in Sudan, where President Omar al-Bashir’s government is battling several rebel groups.

The oil-rich country’s economy was also negatively affected when the country was split to form South Sudan in 2011.

Khartoum was rocked by demonstrations in January after a huge hike in bread prices, with several people killed during the rallies and others arrested.

“Since January, Sudan’s government has violently suppressed peaceful protests against austerity measures,” the group said.

Sudanese rights groups said that more than 100 people were detained between Jan.13 and Jan. 20.

Human Rights Watch said that many activists are being held “incommunicado”, which amounts to enforced disappearance under international law.