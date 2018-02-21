The Police have arrested a 30-year-old pastor suspected to have impregnated two primary school siblings aged 15 and 17 years respectively.

Pastor of Unabii Christian Church, Kenya, Alfred Maingi Ndolo, was apprehended after the two orphaned girls who lived with their grandmother, disclosed that they had both been having sexual relationships with the pastor and were pregnant.

The grandmother reported the matter to the Police, an the suspect was arrested as investigations were launched.

According to the girls’ grandmother (name withheld), the two girls were lured into the ‘unholy alliance’ by the pastor who was a frequent visitor to their house as a ‘spiritual advisor’ to the girls.

The girls subsequently frequented his church.

“I never suspected anything until early this week when I noticed that the physique of the 15-year-old girl had changed and she was withdrawn.

“However, my questioning did not yield much and I opted to take them to a nearby health centre for medical checkup, where I was told that both of them were pregnant,” she said.

Incidentally, as the police were recording statements from the girls at Ngoliba police station, the 17-year-old developed labour pains and was rushed to Thika Level 5 Hospital where she delivered a baby girl through Caesarian section.

Confirming the incident, Thika East Deputy OCPD, Zipporah Nderitu, said the suspect was being held for the alleged crime and that he would be arraigned in court to answer to the defilement charges.

“We will call for DNA test and lock in the suspect for good, as he is said to have committed a similar offence seven years ago in Oldonyo Sabuk and served his full term in prison,” she said.