The Zambian Government said that it needs more money to contain a cholera outbreak which started in October 2017.

While appreciating partners and companies for coming on board to help tackle the epidemic, an official statement said more funds and material resources were required.

The government has so far released 64 million Zambian kwacha (6.5 million U.S. dollars) while donations from development partners were still being collected.

The government said all the funds will be audited.

At its height, the outbreak saw more than 100 cases per day, which had come down to around 15, according to official figures.

The outbreak in seven of the country’s 10 provinces has resulted in 85 deaths.

Lusaka, the capital, accounted for 96.1 per cent of the cases, with 4,080 infections and 75 deaths.

NAN reports that the Chinese government in January donated about two million yuan (314,000 U.S. dollars) to help Zambia tackle a cholera outbreak.

Apart from the donation from the government, the Chinese embassy also donated a further 50,000 Zambian Kwacha (about 5,000 U.S. dollars) towards the fight against cholera.

Chinese enterprises also provided over one million Kwacha (about 100,000 U.S. dollars) in cash donation.