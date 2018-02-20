The Ethiopia Government on Tuesday said it is working to repatriate 57 Ethiopian nationals currently in jails in Sudan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement posted on Facebook, said Mulugeta Zewdie, Ethiopian ambassador to Sudan discussed the issue of incarcerated Ethiopians with Hamid Manan, Sudan Minister of Interior.

The 57 Ethiopians are serving prison terms ranging from 10 to 20 years for crimes including money laundering and human trafficking.

Manan said Sudan is working to expedite their repatriation and promised to give a response within two weeks to Ethiopia’s request for the detainees to finish their prison terms in their country of origin.

Zewdie said nationals engaged in illegal activities do not represent the bulk of the Ethiopian community and his embassy is willing to work with Sudan to identify nationals engaged in illegal activities.

However, he called on Ethiopians living in Sudan to be given foreign residents identity cards that allow them to get jobs.