Angolan main opposition party Unita has rejected the provisional results of the August 23 General Election that gives the ruling MPLA a victory.

Unita, at a press conference on Saturday, said it did not recognise the results released by the National Electoral Commission (CNE).

The Union for the Total Independence of Angola claimed that its a parallel counting indicated the opposition in the lead with over 50 per cent vote.

However, a press release by the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola appealed to Angolans to remain calm and refrain from acts and utterances that could provoke unrest.

“The opposition is trying to confuse Angolans with allegations of electoral fraud,” the ruling party said.

Unita leader Isaías Samakuva said Angola had not yet elected a president.

The opposition coalition, the Board of Convergence for Angolan Salvation-Electoral Coalition (Casa-Ce), has also rejected the provisional results.

Casa-Ce claimed the opposition agents did not witness the vote count and tallying.

The latest provisional results gave MPLA a commanding 61.05 per cent lead, with Unita a distant second with 26.7 per cent. Casa-Ce had garnered 9.49 per cent of the votes cast.

PRS was fourth with 1.3 per cent, FNLA, 0.9 per cent and APN, 0.5 per cent.

“It is a crime to manipulate the will of c,” Mr Samakuva said during the press conference, adding: “Unita has received the results from all the 12,512 polling stations across the country.”

The Saturday press conference was Unita’s first public address since the Wednesday General Election.

Angola held its fourth General Election since it gained independence from Portugal in 1975 and the third since the end of the war in 2002.

MPLA has dominated the Angolan politics since independence.

It won the elections in 1992, 2008 and 2012, with a parliamentary majority.

In 2012, MPLA secured 74 per cent of the vote against Unita’s 18 per cent. Casa-Ce emerged third with 6 per cent vote.