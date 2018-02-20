Zimbabwe’s opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai is set to be laid to rest on Tuesday in his rural home village of Buhera.

Tsvangirai died last week on Wednesday in a Johannesburg hospital where he was receiving medical treatment for colon cancer.

He was 65.

Reports on Tuesday indicated that Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, who arrived in the country on Monday was set to attend Tsvangirai’s burial.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Odinga said that Tsvangirai’s death had “left a gap in a country that needed strong and vigilant forces of change to return to the path of democracy and freedom”.

“Morgan dared to dream of democracy, freedom and justice for the country and his people despite the firm hands of dictatorship that held sway,” Odinga was quoted as saying.