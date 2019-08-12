<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

An 80-year-old woman has been reportedly raped and killed in Kanyange village, Kenya.

Daily Nation reports that Jedidiah Wanjiru was possibly strangled to death as she was found on Monday morning lying on the floor inside her house with her mouth stuffed with clothes with bruises around her neck.

The son, Stephen Weru had gone to milk cows for her mother but found the door wide open on return and suspected that something was wrong.

The police were informed and the body deposited at the Jamii Hospital mortuary after being confirmed dead.

Although the police said the motive behind the killing could not be immediately established, they were trailing the killers.