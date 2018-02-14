South Africa’s ANC is preparing for a no-confidence motion against President Jacob Zuma on Thursday.

The aim is to remove Mr Zuma from power so deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa can take over straight away.

The party yesterday ordered the President to resign and a press conference or statement was expected today where he would stand down.

“We can no longer keep South Africa waiting,” said senior ANC official Paul Mashatile on Wednesday.

It comes after police raided the home of a business family linked to President Zuma, describing it as a “crime scene”.

The Guptas are suspected of using their ties with him to influence cabinet positions and land state contracts. They and Mr Zuma deny any wrongdoing.

The President has been discredited by a number of corruption scandals and Mr Ramaphosa was chosen in December to replace him as ANC leader.

He was due to take over in 2019, when Mr Zuma was to stand down, but it now appears he will assume power much sooner.

The party – once led by Nelson Mandela – is desperately trying to resolve the leadership crisis and bounce back in popularity ready for the country’s next election.