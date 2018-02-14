An elite South African police unit has sealed off roads around the home of businessmen friends of President Jacob Zuma in Johannesburg, a Reuters witness said.

Police spokesman Hangwani Mulaudzi was not immediately available for comment, but the state broadcaster quoted him as saying police were there as part of a raid.

The broadcaster, SABC, added that two people were arrested in the early morning raid.

Members of the Gupta family are accused by the country’s anti-corruption watchdog of using their friendship with Zuma to amass wealth. Both the Guptas and Zuma deny any wrongdoing.

Zuma was asked by the ruling African National Congress (ANC) to step down as head of state this week.

Officials said that Zuma was expected to respond on Wednesday to the order from the ruling party. Zuma’s nine years in office has been dogged by scandals and a stagnant economy.