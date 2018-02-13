ANC’s secretary general, Ace Magashule, and his deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte, have delivered to President Jacob Zuma, the decision of the party’s highest decision making organ to dismiss him from office.

The two party officials arrived at Zuma’s official residence in Pretoria this morning.

Reports said they spent about 90 minutes at the residence.

The ANC took the decision to recall Zuma after a marathon meeting on Monday that stretched into the early hours of Tuesday. President of the ANC, Cyril Ramaphosa, at a stage left the meeting at St. Georges Hotel, outside of Pretoria to discuss with Zuma. When Zuma returned, the meeting still lasted another three hours.

The governing party is billed to address a news conference today on its plan to oust Zuma from office.

Zuma’s position as president became a problem after Ramaphosa won a hotly contested election to the presidency of the party last month. Since there cannot be two captains in a ship, the party began the move to ask Zuma to step aside.