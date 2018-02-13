The United Nations said more than 5,000 child soldiers were released and reintegrated in 2017 due to the international commitment to end the recruitment and use of children in armed conflict.

Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms Virginia Gamba, stated this in her message on the International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers.

The UN envoy, however, regretted that tens of thousands more child soldiers remained.

“Once released, these children still have to face the complex and long reintegration process into their communities, a decisive step for their wellbeing which also contributes to end the cycles of violence.

“Children can only be freed from armed groups and forces through a comprehensive reintegration process, including medical and psycho-social support, as well as educational programmes and trainings.

“Without a strong political and financial commitment to the reintegration process, re-recruitment is unfortunately likely to happen in many conflict situations,” Virginia Gamba, said.

In spite of progress, boys and girls continued to be recruited, kidnapped, forced to fight or work for military groups or armed forces, she said.

She said the recruitment and use of children happened in all 20 country situations covered by the Children and Armed Conflict mandate.

According to her, 61 parties to conflict out of 63 are listed for this grave violation in the 2016 Annual Report of the Secretary-General, making it by far the most widely-spread violation.

Gamba reminded that “these children experience appalling levels of violence, which is likely to have dramatic physical and psychological consequences for the adults they will become.

“It is our responsibility to show these children that there is hope outside of conflicts, that they can live in peace and security and be allowed to live their dreams”.

The 2018 International Day against the Use of Child Soldiers, marked the 18th anniversary of the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the involvement of children in armed conflict.

This protocol, adopted by the UN General Assembly in May 2000, sets the minimum age for recruitment into armed forces in conflict at 18 and has been ratified by 167 state parties.

The Special Representative called for support to continue moving towards universal ratification of this important international standard.

The international Day against the Use of Child was initiated in 2002 when the Optional Protocol to the Convention on the Rights of the Child on the Involvement of Children in Armed Conflict entered into force on Feb. 12, 2002.