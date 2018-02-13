Ghana is renewing discussion with Cuba for the establishment of Biolarvicide factory to produce insecticide to destroy larvae of a mosquito and help control pest and mosquito transmitted diseases West Africa sub-region.

Ghana has agreed for a partnership to battle malaria in the West African country where at least a child dies every 30 second as a result of malaria.

A high-powered delegation from Cuba led by Mrs Mercedes Lopez Acea met with Ghana’s Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.

Acea, the Vice President of the Council of State of Cuba was accompanied by Mrs Ana Teresita, the Deputy Cuba’s minister of foreign minister.

Ghana restated its commitment to malaria and mosquito transmitted diseases because of the high cost of malaria to Africa.

Ghana explained that it would renew discussion with Cuba for the establishment of Biolarvicide factory at Savelugu in northern Ghana.

The factory would produce insecticide to destroy larvae of a mosquito and help control pest and mosquito transmitted diseases in Ghana and West Africa sub-region.

Malaria accounts for 40 per cent public health expenditure in endemic countries.

He said malaria had caused significant number of deaths in Ghana and cost the African Continent billions of dollars.

Bawumia who received the Cuban delegation said deaths from malaria were avoidable and wanted that facility to help eradicate the disease, not just in Ghana, but the whole of the West Africa sub region.

“The malaria programme in Savelugu in the northern Ghana is an area that Ghana wants to see the proposals come to fruition for the malaria control programme,” he said.

Bawumia acknowledged the longstanding relations between the two countries and emphasised Ghana’s appreciation to the Government of Cuba for supporting various sectors of the Ghanaian society.

He mentioned the Cuban Medical Brigade Assistance Programme, which had witnessed Cuban medical doctors and other health personnel undertaking voluntary work in remote areas of the country.

The Vice President noted that, more than 3,000 Ghanaian students had also benefitted from training in Cuba, with many of them contributing their quota to national development.

Vice President Bawumia, who is the Head of the Economic Management Team, expressed government’s commitment to welcome the Cuban business community to Ghana, to add value to the country’s raw resources.

“We know that the Cuban business community has expressed interest in Ghana’s cocoa beans. We believe that if Ghana and Cuba cooperate, we can add value to Ghana’s cocoa sector,” he stated.

Acea, on her part, lauded Ghana’s leading role in ensuring peace and stability in the West African Sub-region, and expressed her country’s commitment to expand and deepen the relationship for their mutual benefit.

“We’re proud that we have trained over 3,000 Ghanaian students, who are now playing key roles in Ghana’s development.

“We’re also very proud of the achievements of the Cuban Medical Brigade, some of whom have been in Ghana for over 15 years. I believe we can explore other areas of mutual benefit,” Mrs Acea stated.

Apart from malaria, mosquitoes can cause the following ailments: dengue, West Nile virus, chikungunya, yellow fever, filariasis, tularemia, dirofilariasis, Japanese encephalitis, Saint Louis encephalitis, Western equine encephalitis, Eastern equine encephalitis, Venezuelan equine encephalitis, Ross River fever, Barmah Forest fever, among others.