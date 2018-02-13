South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) will hold a media briefing at 10:00 GMT on Tuesday, as local media reports that President Jacob Zuma has been given 48 hours to resign.

A senior party source told Reuters news agency that the party’s National Executive Committee had decided to “recall”, or remove, Zuma as head of state after a marathon 13-hour meeting.

He faces hundreds of corruption charges but has refused to stand down before his term ends next year.

Zuma was found to have given favour to an Indian immigrant family known as the Guptas, in what became known as the state capture scandal.

But there are still some who defend Zuma, saying he is being targeted unfairly in a system that is underpinned by corruption.

Zuma joined the ANC in 1958 and is considered one of the party stalwarts. He spent time on Robben Island and lived in exile before returning to the country in 1990.

Known for being an astute political operator, Zuma has survived several no-confidence votes in parliament and until early February believed he would survive another. But the tide changed and several of his allies abandoned him.

Since being elected president of the ANC in December, Cyril Ramahosa has been clear that he had no intention of humiliating Zuma. The party itself reportedly want him to bow out on his own rather than drag the process to a no-confidence vote in parliament, which he was most likely to lose.

Still, the ANC is divided, and analysts say it’s difficult to establish if the party can be repaired.