The march to the Union Buildings, South Africa presidential offices, on Monday to remove President Jacob Zuma flopped with the organisers alleging threats by armed people.

Some members of the African National Congress (ANC) had planned to march to the Union Buildings on Monday and camp there until Zuma resigns.

The convener of #ZumaMustGo, Lazarus Maumela, told the media in Pretoria on Monday that unknown people intimidated those who wanted to protest with guns.

“We saw the firearms. It was not just one firearm. We know that it was a rented group. They were sent,” Maumela said.

The ANC Youth League on Monday issued a statement calling all their members to dissociate themselves with the group led by Maumela.

The ANC youth League said, “No one should seek glory by organizing shut down marches under the banner of the ANC and trying to put pressure to the ANC national executive council (NEC) to act hastily for his and her interest.

“All ANC activities are sanctioned by the ANC leadership in various structures not charlatans.”

The league stated that their party elected the leaders who can solve the ANC problems internally.

They called for the ANC members to allow the party leaders to address the issues affecting the party.

The ANC leaders have been negotiating with Zuma for him to resign.

“Those who are seeking fame by organized press conferences to divide the movement must be exposed and be disciplined.

“The ANC must decisively deal with these charlatans who seek to deepen the division in the movement,” the league said.

Tshwane municipality on Sunday night released a statement that the march had not been sanctioned by them because they could not meet certain conditions.

They called the march illegal.

Some ANC members who were part of the group marching to oust Zuma have apologized for their actions and asked for forgiveness from the party.