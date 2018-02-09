Senegalese President Macky Sall is in Nouakchott, Mauritania, for a two-day official visit against the backdrop of tensions between Dakar and Nouakchott over a fisheries dispute.

Tensions between the two neighbours followed the killing last month of a 19-year-old Senegalese fisherman by Mauritanian coastguards.

According to the Senegalese presidency, Sall’s talks with his Mauritanian counterpart underlined “the will of the two heads of state to strengthen long-standing and deep relations between the two countries, based on fruitful historical and cultural links.”

Sall said his talks with President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz will revolve around conditions for exploiting fisheries resources and the issuance of fishing licenses.

President Sall’s visit to Nouakchott comes on the heels of a 29 January demonstration in Saint-Louis over the killing of a young fisherman, shot dead by coastguards as he was fishing in Mauritanian waters.

President Sall confirmed his trip to Mauritania during his visit to Saint Louis with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron last Saturday.

Dakar and Nouakchott are slow to finding common ground for new fisheries agreements after their expiry in 2015.