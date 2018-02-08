Zimbabwean opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) has appointed Nelson Chamisa as interim acting party leader until Morgan Tsvangirai, can return to Zimbabwe, MDC spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka said.

Mr. Tsvangirai, is in a South African hospital, suffering from colon cancer for the past two years, and has several times since had to take to Twitter to discount reports of his death.

Mr. Tamborinyoka told a press conference in Harare: “Chamisa has already assumed his responsibilities, albeit in an acting capacity as directed by the president.

“The [MDC] president remains unwell but is stable.”

There has been concern among Zimbabweans as to whether the veteran politician will be able to contest elections later this year.

Mr. Tsvangirai was one of the most vocal opponents of former president Robert Mugabe’s government, suffering beatings and imprisonment for his activism.

A failed power-sharing deal with Mr. Mugabe and several splits in the party’s ranks have weakened the MDC.

In the coming elections, the MDC candidate will be up against Mr. Mugabe’s replacement, Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has seen something of a rise in popularity since the military ousted his predecessor after almost four decades in power.