Zimbabwean Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s mother in-law is reportedly believed to be preparing to contest for a parliamentary seat in the forthcoming elections.

According to New Zimbabwe.com, Helga Mubaiwa was over the weekend introduced to hundreds of villagers by leaders in Manyame rural district in Seke as the next member of parliament. This was after she reportedly helped the area complete the construction of a local clinic and school.

Mubaiwa was the wife of Ken Mubaiwa, the Dynamos football club president, and their daughter Marry Mubaiwa was married to Chiwenga.

Chiwenga, who led a military takeover that helped end Robert Mugabe’s 37-year rule was sworn in as one of the country’s two vice presidents in December.

He took the oath of office in Harare, pledging to be “faithful” to Zimbabwe and to “obey, uphold and defend the constitution”.

Chiwenga was likely to be retained as the country’s deputy president after the forthcoming elections.

Manyame rural district chairperson, Dickson Mudzara, said Seke was in need of business people like Mubaiwa to contest in elections and represent them in parliament as some politicians had proven to be incompetent after failing to complete the construction of Whealerdale Clinic and St Hughes primary school.

“For the past five years, senior Zanu-PF officials here have been failing to complete the construction of the clinic. However, Mai Mubaiwa has managed to do that even before becoming an MP,” Mudzara was quoted as saying.

Zimbabwe was set to hold elections before the end of July after the country’s president Emmerson Mnangagwa pointed to an earlier date than expected.

“Zimbabwe is going for elections in four to five months’ time and we have to preach peace, peace and peace,” Mnangagwa was quoted as saying last month.

Mnangagwa, 75, vowed to hold fair elections to ensure Zimbabwe “engages the world as a qualified democratic state,” according the state-owned Herald newspaper.