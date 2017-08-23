Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has submitted 54,000 documents of electoral material at the Supreme Court in response to the National Super Alliance president petition challenging the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The 109 volume of documents contains all forms 34As, 34Bs and 34c and seek to reboot claims by Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on electoral malpractices on the Aug 8 presidential election.

The documents were submitted to the court in the capital Nairobi by the commission chief executive Ezra Chiloba on Tuesday, who said the country will know the whole truth about the general election.

“We’ve brought all the forms, the original forms that were used in the elections; and as far as the declaration of results were concerned, all the forms are here. So if there is a need for scrutiny, we’ve also published them on the public portal and we invite you to go and look at them,” said Chiloba.

The court will now hold a pre-trial sitting on Saturday for all parties to agree on how the case will proceed.

The court has 14 days from last Friday to make a determination on the case.

If the petition sails through Kenya will have to go back to a general election in 60 days and if it is thrown out President Uhuru Kenyatta will be sworn in on Sept 12.