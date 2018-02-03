Members of Zimbabwe’s ruling party faction loyal to former first lady Grace Mugabe are reported to be about to launch a new party.

No date has been fixed yet, according to a report.

What gave the group away were documents circulated on social media.

The rebellious group calls itself the New Patriotic Front (NPF) and accused SADC and the AU of “dereliction of duty” for failing to condemn the military takeover that removed Robert Mugabe from power last year.

It called on the two continental bodies to “openly renounce and condemn “the takeover as a “military coup”.

“An AU force should “monitor and ensure demilitarisation of politics, state and government institutions”, the document added. It also urged the AU and SADC to cut diplomatic ties and co-operation with the government and to no longer recognise Zimbabwe as a member.

News website NewZimbabwe.com reports that the document was circulated on Friday by Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao, who his believed to be in exile in South Africa

There has been no confirmation yet that other leading figures of the so-called G40 faction, who include former higher education minister Jonathan Moyo, are in support of the new party. Most high-profile members of the faction, including Grace Mugabe, were expelled from the ruling party in November.

In a “consultation document” circulated on social media, the party said traditional supporters of Zanu-PF, including youths, now felt “alienated by the military and without a political home”